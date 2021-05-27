Northbound traffic is backed up for miles after a five-vehicle crash closed four lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Snohomish County early Thursday.
State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said the collisions occurred south of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood just before 5 a.m. Oliphant reported that there had been serious injuries and gave no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up past the freeway’s 220th Street Southwest exit in Mountlake Terrace.
“This is a serious injury collision and we are expecting an extended ETA to reopen those lanes while we investigate,” Oliphant said on Twitter.
