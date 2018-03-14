There are plenty of places to get some inexpensive pie in the Seattle area on Pi day, celebrated predictably on March 14.

It’s not just math wizards who look forward to Pi day, celebrated predictably on March 14 each year.

Gourmands, merchants, cheapskates and a host of others may look forward to 3/14 as a chance to hawk their pie-related wares and get good sweet and savory deals.

The number is the ratio of a circle’s circumference as compared to its diameter and it remains constant no matter the size of the circle, which means the distance around every single circle is 3.1415926535897932384626433832795 times larger than the distance across it. It’s used in geometry, architecture, construction and many other disciplines.

Pi has been calculated to over 1 trillion digits beyond its decimal point and is an irrational and transcendental number, according to the Pi Day website, and it will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern.

The first time that Pi day was officially celebrated on a large scale was on March 14, 1988, at the San Francisco Exploratorium, where physicist Larry Shaw organized circular marches and pie-eating contests.

Although we didn’t see any planned marches in Seattle this year, there are plenty of places to get some inexpensive pie.

1. The third-annual pie-eating contest sponsored by the Downtown Seattle Association is at noon in Occidental Square. The pies, coconut cream from Dahlia Bakery, are being provided by the Tom Douglas Restaurants. There are only 10 spots available, but it’s arguably more fun to see people stuff their faces than to stuff your own.

2. $3.14 mini tarts at the renowned Pie in Fremont, where bakers have been working hard to prepare for the influx of feasters



3. More of a nerd than a foodie? Maybe you’d like to head up to the 5 p.m. party at b8ta in the University Village, where they’ll be hosting a National Pi Day Party

4. Want something a little more savory? How about a couple of slices of Pagliacci Pizza, where, in addition to their annual offer of two slices for $3.14, they’ve added the option of buying one whole pie for the regular price and getting the second for $3.14.

5. If you’d rather skip the festivities and the spectacles, you can always pick up a Marie Calender Pie at Amazon Fresh stores in SODO and Ballard for $3.14 and eat it at home. The sale started at midnight and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST.