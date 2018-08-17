A brush fire north of Everett has caused a 5-mile backup on southbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

All lanes have reopened after Everett and Marysville fire crews blocked two lanes to put out the fire near 15th Street. Drivers are backed up on I-5 through Marysville, and the State Patrol is advising alternative routes.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the State Patrol.