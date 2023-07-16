Five people are dead and four others are in critical condition following a crash late Sunday morning on Highway 509 near Alexander Avenue, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision involved two cars, according to State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo. Troopers were on the scene and a major accident investigation team was deployed around noon Sunday.

The crash was blocking northbound 509 and Dattilo said drivers should expect extended road closures on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.