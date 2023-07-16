Six people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-car crash late Sunday morning on Highway 509 by the Port of Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol. Two other people were injured in the crash but are now in stable condition.

State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said troopers were on the scene near Alexander Avenue and a major accident investigation team was deployed around noon Sunday.

The crash, which was reported around 11:17 a.m., was blocking northbound 509, and Dattilo said drivers should expect hourslong road closures Sunday.

Five people were confirmed dead at the scene, Dattilo said. A sixth person was later pronounced dead. Dattilo said it’s unclear if that person died at the site of the crash or while being transported to the hospital.

The crash was one of two serious incidents in Tacoma Sunday: Around 1:30 a.m., about eight other people were injured in a separate two-car crash, including four who were in serious condition, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

A witness told police that one car was racing another car above the speed limit along Marine View Drive before hitting a third, uninvolved car head-on. Officials shut down Marine View Drive for hours and are looking for the second car involved in race.

Officials were also investigating a third crash late Saturday evening, on I-90 near Highway 18, that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old Maple Valley man — and injuries to two others that required transport to area hospitals.

“People need to slow down, be patient with other drivers and operate their vehicles in a safe and prudent manner,” said William Muse, Tacoma Police spokesperson. “All these accidents in just this short period of time, this weekend, is completely preventable … if people would just pay attention, slow down and be patient.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.