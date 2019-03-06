The Kitsap Public Health District on Tuesday issued a seven-day no-contact advisory for the water from the base of Sinclair Inlet to the head of Port Washington Narrows up to Lions Park.
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are advising people to avoid contact with water after 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Saturday and Sunday.
KING-TV reports a seven-day no-contact advisory was issued Tuesday by the Kitsap Public Health District.
The health district says the impacted areas extend from the base of Sinclair Inlet to the head of Port Washington Narrows up to Lions Park.
Officials say people should avoid swimming, wading, or participating in activities where water could be swallowed or get in one’s mouth, nose, or eyes.
If exposed, the health district advises thoroughly washing with soap and water immediately.