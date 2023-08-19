Trust me, it’ll happen to you. Those rock bands that you’re sweating to on a Friday night at a club?

You’ll get old. The bands will age. Now what? A quiet life of evenings with Netflix while nervously checking your 401(k)?

It was with apprehension that I went to a show on Aug. 12 at the Central Saloon in Pioneer Square.

It had been 40 years since an influential Seattle band called The Heats had last played. This was a one-time reunion for a group that for a few years in the early 1980s owned this town.

If you haven’t heard of The Heats, Goldmine magazine, the preeminent magazine for music collectors, ran a “50 Greatest U.S. Powerpop Albums” list.

The Heats’ “Have An Idea,” released in 1980, is on there, along with records by Cheap Trick, Dwight Twilley and the Raspberries.

A headline on a 2016 piece by local historian Feliks Banel read, “Before Grunge and Macklemore, The Heats rocked the Northwest.”

Back then, local groups getting gigs at clubs knew what the deal was. Play cover tunes of Top 40 hits. The Heats broke that. They played their own catchy tunes and created a scene, allowing other groups to flourish.

I went to the reunion because I had written about the group and loved them.

But last Saturday had all the potential of a thoroughly depressing evening. It’s a big ask to rekindle something from that long ago.

Eric Manegold, co-owner of the Central, had no such qualms about booking the show.

“Zero apprehensions,” he says. “The people I know around town who grew up here, I asked, ‘You guys remember The Heats?’ They all said, ‘Love The Heats.’ With all these guys, The Heats were a very influential band. They were kicking butt. It was gut instinct.”

Of course, you can remind yourself that Eddie Vedder, 58, qualifies for AARP membership open to anybody over 50. Bono, 63. Mick Jagger, 80. Paul McCartney, 81. Patti Smith, who played Aug. 16 at the Woodland Park Zoo, 76.

And in doing this story, I talked to Ned “Lalo” Neltner, one of the founding members of Jr. Cadillac, the legendary Seattle party rock band now in its 53rd year. It had a show Friday and one scheduled Saturday at The Triple Door in downtown.

Neltner is 81, lives in Barra de Navidad, a small town on the western coastline of Mexico, and comes up to play. Some band members have been with the group longer than others. Few bands stay the same as the original makeup.

Neltner tells of the ultimate compliment from a 15-year-old who saw the band: “They still kickin’ it.”

Capacity at the Central is 190, so very quickly, The Heats’ show sold out. It was going to be only one set that lasted about 45 minutes.

The four band members had dispersed, and one, Don Short, guitarist and vocalist, declined to participate.

The other three are Ken Deans, drummer, now a Los Angeles-area festival and event producer; Keith Lilly, bass, of Kirkland, retired after 35 years in Boeing production control; and Steve Pearson, guitarist, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., who had a business restoring cars.

These three all had gone to Inglemoor High School, and at a 50-year high school reunion this year for two of them, they decided to bring the group back together one more time for the reunion. Then the booking at the Central was added. Fellow classmate Brian Gamble filled in for Short.

That summer night on Saturday, the audience pushed to the stage when the band came on, and then something quite extraordinary happened when that first chord was played. It was to an original tune called “Rivals.”

John Keister, remembered for hosting the local TV sketch show “Almost Live!” in the 1990s, had introduced the group onstage. He’s a fan from back then.

“I was worried it might be a bunch of old people, oh, gosh, we used to have fun,” Keister says. “It was completely the opposite. As soon as they kicked in, I was starting to dance.”

Charles R. Cross, the music writer who in the 1980s and ’90s edited The Rocket magazine that covered the local music scene, also was there to introduce the band. He says, “They gave hope that it could be done in Seattle,” meaning success.

It was just that that success didn’t translate to a national record contract. Type “why some music groups succeed but not others” in Google and hundreds of results pop up. Luck, right place, right time … the list goes on.

The crowd at the Central never stopped bouncing.

Sylvana Dion, who these days works at Costco as a travel assistant manager in the cruise department, was one of those young fans. On this Saturday, she took her mom and stepdad so they could see what it had been all about.

“I just couldn’t believe that they were playing. They sounded so wonderful,” she says.

John Tillman, who these days owns Tillman Christmas Trees in Elma, Grays Harbor County, used to follow The Heats, with four or five of his buddies, to their various gigs.

“I wasn’t married, didn’t have kids, partied,” he remembers. At the shows, “The Heats never let you down.”

And on this Saturday, “I’m 64. It took me back to a time in my life when I was 21.”

Pearson says of the crowd, “I was baffled and amazed. I could not have possibly expected that sort of reception. It made everybody so happy, including me.”

Lilly says, “The look of joy in people’s faces. Oh, this had a wonderful purpose. I’m 68. At our age, it’s wonderful to have a nice purpose.”

Deans says, “As Steve bashed out the beginning to ‘Rivals,’ I could see the excitement and happiness on the audience faces. There is nothing like the energy you get from an audience. It made me give as much as I had to give back to them the energy and love they were projecting on to us. I knew by the end of that first song we were in for an amazing night. From that point on it gets a bit surreal. It’s like you become one with the audience and they are one with us. I saw so many singing along with us and dancing in step, it was hard not to be happy and smile.”

So, my apprehension was for naught.

If you start looking on the web at various listings at local clubs, you’ll find plenty of groups and members of groups who started years ago. They’re still at it.

Here’s one.

Kurt Bloch, 62, the not-so-young member of the Fresh Young Fellows, formed in 1981, describes it as “a party rock band with a little bit of punk, little bit of classic rock.”

Still gigging, still chasing that excitement, says Bloch, “where you feel like you rise off the stage like 4 inches.”

Yeah, sometimes you’re sucking wind, sometimes the gymnastics onstage are a bit much, “and you regret it for next month as you limp around.”

No regrets, says Bloch.