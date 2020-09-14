A 4-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a driver in his apartment building’s parking lot in Auburn on Monday afternoon, police said.

The boy was riding his bike around the parking lot, located in the 1200 block of 30th Street Southeast, around 12:50 p.m. when a woman — who also lives in the apartment complex — ran him over while backing out of a spot, said Auburn police spokesperson Mike Herman.

The boy was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but died of his injuries after arriving, Herman said.

Police are in the process of interviewing witnesses before they determine if there are any possible charges, he said.

Herman said the boy’s parents were home while he was biking outside, but said he didn’t know if they were in the parking lot at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.