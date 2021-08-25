Two caregivers at an adult family home and four vulnerable adults in their care have gone missing, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The vulnerable adults, two of whom are nonverbal, were last seen at the Department of Social and Health Services office in Tacoma Monday afternoon, when one of the caregivers reportedly expressed concern for her safety and the safety of the adults in her care, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She reportedly asked for help, but DSHS staff allegedly refused and told the caregivers they had to uphold their contract, according to The News Tribune, which also reported that the two caregivers are sisters.

Detectives need your help to locate 4 missing vulnerable adults who have not been seen or heard from in several days



They have physical and mental health conditions that require 24/7 care



Detectives unable to locate their two caregivers



“At that time, one of their caretakers reportedly expressed concerns for her safety and for the safety of the clients in her adult family home, and was looking for a place to take her clients,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Since leaving the office, the caretaker and her clients have not returned to their adult family home in Spanaway, their families have not seen or talked to them for days, and they cannot be reached by cellphone, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“We believe that the caretakers may have transported the group to an unknown location in a blue minivan and/or a silver minivan. They may be at a care facility, medical facility, hotel, group home, or out of the area.”

The missing caretakers are:

Nicole Emanuel, 46 years old, female, 5’1,” 215 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Jessica Newkirk, 33 years old, female, 4’9,” 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

The missing vulnerable adults are:

Paula Daneri, 44 years old, female, 5’3,” 96 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes

Vaiula Vaiula Jr., 59 years old, male, 5’8,” 180 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Anthony Houck, 63 years old, male, 6’, 220 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes

Tooraj Aflatooni, 59 years old, male, 5’8,” 219 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes

Anyone who has any information on the group’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you see the group, please be careful with what you say, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Please be responsible and respectful with your comments, as we are very early into this investigation and do not have any additional details on the circumstances of why they may have left the area or where they may be located,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “We just want to make sure that everyone is safe and help the families to get in contact with their loved ones.”