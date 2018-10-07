One car was involved in the crash, a Nissan Titan pickup truck that left the road and struck a concrete pillar.

Four people were killed and a fifth person was injured early Sunday morning when the car they were riding crashed in Tukwila.

State patrol received a report at 2:17 a.m. of an accident on the eastbound lanes of Highway 518, near the freeway’s intersection with Interstate 405, Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol in King County, said by phone. One car was involved in the crash, a Nissan Titan pickup truck that left the road and struck one of the concrete pillars that support Interstate 5 running above it, he said.

The vehicle was occupied by five men, four of whom died at the scene, Johnson said. The fifth was a 22-year-old man, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, Johnson said. He’s expected to recover from his injuries, he added.

Identification of those involved in the crash is pending notification of next of kin, Johnson said. The investigation of the crash is complete, and the roadway reopened to traffic as of mid-morning Sunday.