Four people were hurt late Saturday night in a blaze at a SeaTac apartment building, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The blaze, in the 3200 block of South 192nd Street, left two people critically injured and two people seriously injured, Puget Sound Fire said in a tweet.

The fire was reported to be under control about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

About 80 residents of the building were displaced.

American Red Cross is on scene now assisting with the approximate 80 people displaced by this fire. Fire investigators with @PugetSoundFire have begun their work inside the building. No firefighter injuries. pic.twitter.com/k7jjD6UxNG — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) July 11, 2021