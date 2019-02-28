Since the beginning of the year, Clark County has seen 65 people with confirmed cases of the measles around the Vancouver area.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officials say four new suspected measles cases have been identified in a measles outbreak in southwest Washington.
Clark County Public Health officials said Thursday that four people are suspected to have the highly contagious viral illness.
Since the beginning of the year, Clark County has seen 65 people with confirmed cases of the measles around the Vancouver area.
Most are young children under age 10 who were not vaccinated.
Most Read Local Stories
- Massive public-lands bill passes Congress with big implications for Washington state
- Even Seattle finds it's just too hard being green | Danny Westneat
- Alaska Airlines flight odor sickens passengers, crew
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
- Gov. Jay Inslee's 2020 presidential campaign announcement expected this week
Multnomah County, where Portland, Oregon, is located, has identified four people with measles and one who could have measles. One man in King County, which is home to Seattle, also had measles.
Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick told The Oregonian/OregonLive that 21 days without a new case must pass before the outbreak could be considered over.