Transportation officials are warning drivers of heavy delays on the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge over Lake Union, as a southbound backup spans 4 miles.

The delay on the freeway’s main southbound lanes is a result of crews working on an emergency pothole repair, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The agency advised all drivers heading south in the Northgate area to exit and use the express lanes.

Currently, the backup from the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge on the mainline lanes is 4 miles long.



All SB I-5 traffic in the Northgate area going beyond #Seattle should exit and use the Express Lanes until the reversal begins.



We will let you know when this clears!

This story will be updated.