Transportation officials are warning drivers of heavy delays on the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge over Lake Union, as a southbound backup spans 4 miles.
The delay on the freeway’s main southbound lanes is a result of crews working on an emergency pothole repair, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The agency advised all drivers heading south in the Northgate area to exit and use the express lanes.
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.