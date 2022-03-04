Three northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked just north of Northeast Northgate Way after a van rolled over and burst into flames Friday morning after a collision. Delays are expected in the area.

Four lanes were closed earlier Friday morning. The three right lanes of northbound I-5 are closed and there was a 4-mile backup from the scene, the Washington State Department of Transportation said shortly before 11 a.m. Plan accordingly, and drive slowly while crews remain on scene, WSDOT advised.

The onramp from Northeast Northgate Way also remains partially blocked.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said two people were removed from the vehicle with burns and injuries. They were conscious and alert, he said.

According to Johnson, the van went over the barrier and into a construction zone. Workers from Sound Transit and the Seattle Department of Transportation broke windows and pulled the two occupants away from the fire, Johnson said.

Firefighters extricated two men, both approximately 40 years old, according to the Seattle Fire Department. SFD medic units took both men to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the fire department said.

Details about what caused the initial collision were not immediately available. WSDOT did not give an estimate for when lanes would be fully reopened.