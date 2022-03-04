Four northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are blocked just north of Northeast Northgate Way while authorities respond to a van that rolled over and burst into flames Friday morning after a collision. Delays are expected in the area.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said two people were removed from the vehicle with burns and injuries. They were conscious and alert, he said.

Firefighters rescued two men, both approximately 40 years old, according to the Seattle Fire Department. SFD medic units took both men to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, the fire department said.

Here's a look from a different angle. This scene is now blocking the 4 right lanes of northbound I-5 as well as partially blocking the on-ramp from NE Northgate Way. pic.twitter.com/3vKaf8pWek — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 4, 2022

Details about what caused the collision were not immediately available, and the Washington State Department of Transportation did not give an estimate for when the lanes would be reopened.