TOPPENISH, Yakima County — Authorities say four people died and three were injured in a crash involving an SUV and a semitrailer in Central Washington.

Washington State Patrol trooper Justin Rumsey says the crash happened Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 97 just south of Toppenish.

Rumsey says a Dodge Durango sped through a stop sign and rammed into a semitrailer that was heading south on the highway.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice identified the victims Wednesday as 41-year-old Frances Northover, of Bellingham; 61-year-old Susan Brown, of Yakima; 21-year-old Matt Brown-Washington, of Wapato; and 39-year-old Michelle Untuch, of Toppenish.

Authorities say the four were among six people traveling in the Durango. The two others were taken to hospitals; the semitrailer driver had minor injuries.

FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich says Yakama Nation tribal police are leading the crash investigation with FBI assistance.