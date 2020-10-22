At least four people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The car drove into Dim Sum King, at 617 South Jackson Street, around 2 p.m., according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department. Firefighters safely extricated one person, while the other three suffered minor injuries, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

All four — two of whom were trapped inside the restaurant at the time of the collision — were transported to the hospital for “further evaluation,” fire officials said.

Fire crews later determined the crash did not cause significant structural damage to the building.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is asking the public to avoid South Jackson Street between Sixth Avenue South and Maynard Avenue South while officials clear the scene.

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.