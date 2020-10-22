Seven people were injured — two with life-threatening wounds — after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The driver of a Toyota Camry accelerated backwards into the entrance of Dim Sum King, at 617 South Jackson Street, around 2 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department. All seven people were inside the restaurant at the time of the collision, and were taken to the hospital “with various injuries,” police said.

The Seattle Fire Department transported four people to the hospital, while at least two arrived on their own, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the Toyota driver suffered any injuries.

“It appears that the driver of the Toyota Camry was attempting to park the car on South Jackson Street when the Camry went over the sidewalk and into the front of the business,” police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews later determined the crash did not cause significant structural damage to the building.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is asking the public to avoid South Jackson Street between Sixth Avenue South and Maynard Avenue South while officials clear the scene.

No further information was immediately available.