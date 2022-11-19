Investigators have confirmed that four people died Friday in a plane crash in Snohomish County that briefly closed Highway 2.

Two deaths were initially reported by emergency responders who reached the wreckage of the Cessna 208B, which went down around 10:20 a.m. in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County.

But Saturday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office confirmed four people had died in the crash.

“Additional examination of the wreckage with the assistance of the [Snohomish County] Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe in an email.

Officials had confirmed two deaths initially, but also had indicated there were “possibly additional” deaths,” O’Keefe said. “It was unknown at the time.”

