Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park are attempting to rescue four climbers stranded on the challenging Liberty Ridge route, which they issued an emergency closure for Wednesday.

The climbers became stranded at 13,500 feet Monday afternoon, below Liberty Cap on the north side of the mountain, after high winds blew away or destroyed their tent and climbing equipment. The wind and poor visibility have prevented rescuers from reaching them with helicopters, park spokesman Kevin Bacher said in a statement.

Park rangers, along with the military, were preparing for air and ground rescue operations Wednesday afternoon. If conditions continue to interfere with air rescue, the ground team plans to depart Thursday, as long as weather permits. Bacher said the team would either bring the climbers all the way out or to a spot that is more accessible for helicopters.

“Everything depends on weather,” Bacher said. “It’s one of the worst possible places that a rescue could happen on the mountain, because of how challenging the terrain is and how difficult it is to get to that spot.”

One climber died and two were injured on the Liberty Ridge route last week, after their group got caught in rockfall near Thumb Rock, which is more than 10,000 feet in elevation. The route is known to be treacherous even in good weather, as climbers face a steep ascent and risk from avalanches, crevasses and rockfalls.

The group had been climbing for three days when they became stranded Monday. The climbers have been identified by Bacher as: Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Ruslan Khasbulatov of Jersey City, and Vasily Aushev and Kostya “Constantine” Toporov of New York. At least two have been described by family as experienced climbers, Bacher said.

After receiving a report of stranded climbers, a park helicopter surveyed the route at 4 p.m. Monday. They found the climbers signaling for help, but 30 mph gusts of wind made rescue impossible using short-haul techniques, which involve transporting people by rope under a helicopter, Bacher said.

The wind also prevented rangers from dropping off equipment to the climbers. The supplies instead were dropped off about 1,500 feet below the group, where conditions were better for flying, in hopes they could climb down to reach it.

Rangers tried to reach the climbers twice Tuesday, who by then had descended about 250 feet to a spot that was more sheltered but still dangerous. Heavy winds again got in the way of rescue efforts, and a later attempt was hampered by a layer of clouds.

A U.S. Army Chinook helicopter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord arrived Tuesday afternoon to assist in the rescue, along with three pararescue jumpers from the Air Force’s 304th Rescue Squadron in Portland. Poor visibility and wind kept them from reaching the climbers twice.

Rainy, cloudy weather kept rescuers from attempting to reach the climbers by air Wednesday.

The route will remain closed until the rescue is complete.

Liberty Ridge is known as the “hardest and most dangerous regularly climbed route on Mount Rainier,” according to the National Park Service, which says the route is risky to all climbers, not just the inexperienced. About 98 people attempt the climb each year, with an average success rate of 53%, according to the agency’s statistics.

A small percentage of climbers at Mount Rainier take on the route, but it’s known to be deadly. The death of a climber last week was the first fatality on the route since 2014, when two guides and four climbers died after falling more than 3,000 feet, Bacher said.