Local News Seattle shows it has heart Originally published April 7, 2020 at 6:07 pmUpdated April 7, 2020 at 6:23 pm Seattle shows it has heartBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 7: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 6: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus pandemic brings an unusual quiet to Pike Place Market Related Stories Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73 Bleaching on Great Barrier Reef more widespread than ever Share story By Dean Rutz and Ken Lambert Related Stories Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73 April 7, 2020 Bleaching on Great Barrier Reef more widespread than ever April 7, 2020 Is coronavirus quarantine making you want to howl? A Super Pink Moon is in the sky for you this week April 7, 2020 Dunleavy cuts budget, says federal aid can help offset brunt April 7, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos of the day, April 7: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day, April 6: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus pandemic brings an unusual quiet to Pike Place Market Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.