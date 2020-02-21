TACOMA — An animal adoption agency in Tacoma has made 37 dogs available for adoption after they were rescued from a suspected dogfighting ring last year.

The dogs — all pit bulls — range from a few months old to 5 years old and were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in December, KING-TV reported Thursday.

The Humane Society started accepting adoption applications Thursday.

“They did come to us malnourished and they were scared,” said Humane Society spokesperson Victoria Gingrey, adding that the animals made progress during their two months in the shelter. “These dogs are lovely. They’re very friendly. They’re very social.”

All the dogs were evaluated and will be available once they have been spayed/neutered and standard medical care is completed, Gingrey said.

Prospective adopters must fill out an application and a comprehensive background check will be conducted.

Pierce County Judge Jeanette Lineberry ruled in January that the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and were not going to be returned to their owner. The owner was given until Tuesday to appeal the decision; no appeal was filed.