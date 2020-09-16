A 34-year-old man died at the Snohomish County Jail on Wednesday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, which said there were no signs that indicated an obvious cause of death.

The man, an Everett resident who had been booked into the jail July 5 and was awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree assault with a weapon, was in a single-occupant cell in a general housing unit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was found unresponsive at about 5 a.m. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office in coming days, the Sheriff’s Office said.