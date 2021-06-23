YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Yakima County sheriff’s water rescue team has recovered the body of a 3-year-old child who drowned Monday in the Yakima River.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the rescue team was called to help Yakama Nation Tribal Police around 8 p.m. Monday, after a report that the boy — a Yakama Nation citizen — had fallen into the river north of Toppenish, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort.

Schilperoort said rescuers found the boy’s body around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday about a mile east of where he fell in, near Zillah.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the child being in the river, but Schilperoort and Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said there were no signs of foul play.