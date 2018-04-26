The boy, whose identity remains unknown, was riding the mower with his father, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. The child fell off and then the mower struck him.

A 3-year-old boy was run over and killed by a lawn mower in rural Snohomish County Thursday evening, authorities said.

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies converged on the property shortly before 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

The boy, whose identity remains unknown, was riding the mower with his father, the office said. The child fell off and then the mower struck him.

Investigators pronounced the boy dead at the scene, the office said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will formally identify him.