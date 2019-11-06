A 3-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries from being struck by a car in a Woodinville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The boy fell off his bicycle in the 13100 block of Northeast 202nd Court and was hit by a car, said King County Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott.

He is being taken to Harborview Medical Center, said Woodinville Fire spokeswoman Catherine Breault.

The driver stayed at the scene, and collision detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are investigating, Abbott said. Detectives do not believe the driver was impaired, he said.