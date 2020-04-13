MERCER ISLAND — Emergency crews rescued three teenagers whose boats capsized Sunday in Lake Washington, authorities said.

An 18-year-old and two 17-year-old boaters were in the water for about 15 minutes before they were rescued off Mercer Island Sunday, KIRO-TV reports.

The Mercer Island Police Department received a report around 4:15 p.m. that three people were in the water north of the island.

Their canoe and kayak were overcome by wind and waves and they had only a life jacket and another flotation device, police said.

A marine patrol unit assisted the teens out of the water and transported them to shore.

No one was seriously hurt, despite a water temperature of about 50 degrees Fahrenheit, police said.