Baker Middle School, Birney Elementary School and Fernhill Elementary School were locked down shortly after 11 a.m.

Police in Tacoma arrested a man Tuesday after a shooting incident that prompted three schools to go into lockdown.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of a man being arrested, adding that the suspect was taken into custody after he briefly barricaded himself in a residence. Roads in the area of South 76th Street and South J Street, which had been shut down for about an hour, will reopen shortly, the sheriff’s office said at 12:21 p.m.

Earlier, Tacoma’s school district said Baker Middle School implemented a full lockdown, meaning it locked its exterior and classroom doors, just after 11 a.m. Birney Elementary School and Fernhill Elementary School went into partial lockdown, which means they locked their entrances, while classes continued normal operations, Dan Voelpel, spokesman for Tacoma Public Schools said by phone.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the incident involved a stolen car and shots fired. Before the suspect’s arrest, two people were taken out of the building where he was hiding, the sheriff’s office said. No one was hurt.