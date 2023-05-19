Seattle Parks and Recreation officials won’t open three beaches for swimming this summer due to a shortage of experienced lifeguards.

Magnuson Park, Seward Park and East Green Lake Park beaches will be closed this season, which begins June 24 for most swimming areas the parks department manages.

Officials advise people to steer clear from beaches without lifeguards, said Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin. They also advise recreationists to wear life jackets while swimming or while on kayaks, paddle boards and other watercraft.

The water remains dangerously cold despite warming weather.

“Even the most experienced swimmers can have trouble,” she said.

An average of 340 lifeguards are needed to staff the beaches and indoor and outdoor pools Seattle Parks manages, Schulkin said.

The shortage has been a chronic problem for the department, which lost lifeguards as a result of pandemic closures and has had a difficult time finding experienced applicants to fill the positions, Schulkin said.

Many lifeguards are new and are not ready to be staffing swimming areas without the support of more experienced lifeguards, she said.

“We want people to enjoy themselves and hope to see them at beaches that are open,” Schulkin said.

Lifeguards will staff Madrona Beach and West Green Lake Beach when they open May 29.

Both beaches will be open on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends until June 24, when hours for both beaches change to noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Beginning June 24, the rest of the beaches staffed with lifeguards will open for the summer from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Those include Madison, Matthews, Mt. Baker and Pritchard Island beaches.