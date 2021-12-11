Police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found unresponsive in a Renton home Saturday morning by a landlord who had come by to inspect the rental unit.

The property owner called 911 after discovering two people in the living room of the home in the 300 block of Factory Avenue North shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Renton Police Department. Officers who responded confirmed the two were deceased, and found a third person, also deceased, on the second floor.

Officials haven’t determined the cause or manner of their deaths, and didn’t release any additional information about the three people. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Renton police at 425-430-7500 and reference case No. 21-12197.