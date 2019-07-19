The state Department of Ecology is investigating after failures at King County’s two largest sewage treatment plants led to beach closures in Puget Sound.

The West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant released an estimated 3 million gallons of untreated sewage into the water near North Beach in Discovery Park Friday morning, according to a statement from the Department of Ecology. The spill occurred after backup pumping systems failed during power disruptions and lasted about half an hour.

King County closed nine beaches to water contact after the spill, but as of 3:30 p.m. only Discovery Park’s North and South Beach were closed to water contact.

On Thursday, there was a different power failure at the Renton Wastewater Treatment Plant. The failure potentially resulted in insufficient disinfection of treated wastewater that emptied into Puget Sound northwest of Duwamish Head in Seattle, according to the statement. This lasted about 50 minutes.

The discharges could potentially violate the state’s water quality permits for the facilities, according to the Department of Ecology. After investigating, the department may take enforcement actions against the county.

The county reported both incidents to the state.

A list of beach closures in the state is available online.