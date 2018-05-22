VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Medical’s Examiner’s Office has identified three men killed in a vehicle crash in Vancouver.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 24-year-old Tabo Naveta, 27-year-old Akiki Kintin and 27-year-old Kenson Cheipot, all from Vancouver, died from injuries sustained in the May 11 crash.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says all three died from blunt force trauma.

Vancouver police said it appears the driver was speeding before the crash, which is still under investigation.

A fourth man also in the BMW sedan was seriously injured in the crash. He has not been identified by authorities.

Police have not said who was driving.