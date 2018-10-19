Three people in the rear-ended car were taken to the hospital but no one on the bus was injured.
TUKWILA — Three people wound up in the hospital when their car got rear-ended by a King County Metro bus.
KOMO-TV reports that deputies and medics responded to the scene in Tukwila at around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a crash involving a Metro bus.
Three occupants of the car were found with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No one on the bus was hurt.
A preliminary investigation found that the bus crashed into the rear of the car, but no other details were immediately available.
