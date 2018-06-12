PORT TOWNSEND, Jefferson County — Authorities say three people were rescued from a burning boat near Port Townsend.
The U.S. Coast Guard says after the fire started Monday afternoon, three people wearing survival suits on the 40-foot recreational vessel abandoned the boat north of Protection Island.
The Coast Guard says another boater pulled them from the water.
The Coast Guard didn’t say whether the three people were injured.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle City Council to consider repeal of head tax less than a month after approving it
- 5 family members die in explosion of their getaway cabin near Hood Canal, police say WATCH
- 50 software developers a week: Here's who's moving to Seattle | FYI Guy
- 5 found dead after cabin explodes, burns near Brinnon on Olympic Peninsula
- Tied U.S. Supreme Court decision means Washington must remove barriers to salmon migration