With an especially nice weekend on tap, unbidden hope could begin to rise in our bloodstreams like sap in a tree.

There are some Western Washingtonians who will tell you not to give in, to brace against the feeling of happiness, since the words “fake spring,” “false spring” and even “disappointment” have not made it into the lexicon of Seattle-area denizens by accident.

“False spring” occurs sometime in February or March, when the Seattle area sees weather so lovely we start to think winter is over. And then the rain returns.

With clear blue skies and temperatures in the mid-50s expected Saturday and Sunday, this weekend is the perfect time to embrace “false spring.”

The high-pressure system that will bring us a little “pseudo spring thing in the air” on Saturday and Sunday will be gone by Monday, when clouds and cooler temperatures return, according to Maddie Kristell of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Enjoy it for the weekend because we have more rain coming,” she said.

Whitney Neufeld-Kaiser, a birder who teaches classes on how to identify birds by song, says she is already hearing animals of the Aves class out in full song — and that’s reason enough for a measure of joy.

Here are three that she’s hearing a lot of these days — and you can, too, as they are among the birds common to all areas of our region.

Bewick’s wren (Thryomanes bewickii)

This wren is a relative of the Pacific wren, and is more adapted to urban environments like Seattle.

Song sparrow (Melospiza melodia)

Their name is well-deserved: Their songs start with a few firm, definitive notes and then tumble through a series of buzzes, trills and swooping whistles.

House finch (Haemorhous mexicanus)

Their song is a melodious, burbling, cheerful jumble of rollicking notes. They are not singing at full steam yet, but stay tuned. There will be more of this sound to come.