Crews from multiple agencies are working to contain a fire that broke out in downtown White Center Monday morning.
Crewsresponded to the 9600 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, according to Puget Sound Fire.
The fire was first classified as a two-alarm fire, but was soon upgraded to a three-alarm fire.
The fire broke broke out on the same street where a July 5 fire burned, damaging the community’s core retail strip, including the neighborhood’s first LGBTQ+ bar and a tattoo parlor.
This is a developing story and will be updated.