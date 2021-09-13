Crews from multiple agencies are working to contain a fire that broke out in downtown White Center Monday morning.

Crewsresponded to the 9600 block of 16th Avenue Southwest, according to Puget Sound Fire.

@ZONE3PIOs multiple agencies on scene of a 2 alarm fire in strip mall in the 9600 block of 16 Ave sw in White Center. Defensive fire conditions. Z3 PIO en route — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) September 13, 2021

The fire was first classified as a two-alarm fire, but was soon upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Fire just upgraded to a third alarm. — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) September 13, 2021

The fire broke broke out on the same street where a July 5 fire burned, damaging the community’s core retail strip, including the neighborhood’s first LGBTQ+ bar and a tattoo parlor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.