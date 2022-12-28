A second victim was found in the rubble of an apartment that burned on Christmas Day in South Everett, according to the Everett Fire Department.

The department announced Monday that one person died because of the fire in the 9800 block of Third Avenue Southeast. A Monday news release said no one else was injured, but the department announced Wednesday that investigators found a second victim under extensive fire debris when they returned to the home to conduct a follow-up search.

“As fire investigators continued their work to identify the cause and origin of the fire, they received conflicting information on how many individuals lived at the residence,” the news release said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is still determining the victims’ identities and cause of death.

The preliminary investigation does not lead investigators to believe any criminal activity is involved with the fire, according to the news release.

It took firefighters about 35 minutes to contain the fire on Sunday, which occurred in a four-unit complex.