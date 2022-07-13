Washington’s 2022 midterm election kicks off with a primary Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot will be races for state lawmakers and members of the U.S. House and Senate. Here’s what voters in Washington and the Puget Sound area need to know.

U.S. Senate

Seventeen challengers filed against U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, who is seeking a sixth term this year. By far her best-funded challenger is Pasco veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley, a first-time candidate already endorsed by the state Republican Party, who has raised more than $4.2 million to Murray’s $11.7 million.

U.S. Congress

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, is seeking a third term in the swing 8th Congressional District. Several Republicans filed to compete in the primary for the chance to face Schrier this fall. They include: Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn; Jesse Jensen, a combat veteran and tech manager who ran for the seat in 2020; Matt Larkin, an attorney and executive at his family’s manufacturing business; and Scott Stephenson, an Amazon program manager.

Republican U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, are each facing a slew of Republican challengers angered by the incumbents’ votes to impeach Trump over his role in stoking the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Six Republicans filed to challenge Newhouse, including Loren Culp, the Trump-endorsed, former small-town police chief who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020; state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick; Prosser businessman Jerrod Sessler; and Corey Gibson, a Selah resident who has worked in marketing. One Democrat, Yakima businessman Doug White, also filed.

In the Seattle area, Democratic U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, each drew four challengers, including Vincent Cavaleri, a Mill Creek City Council member challenging DelBene.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, seeking a 14th term, drew five challengers, including Stephanie Gallardo, a Democratic socialist who has raised more than $120,000.

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact your county elections office. Primary election ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. King County: 206-296-8683 or st.news/vote-kingcounty

Snohomish County: 425-388-3444 or st.news/vote-snocounty

Kitsap County: 360-337-7128 or st.news/vote-kitsapcounty

Pierce County: 253-798-8683 or st.news/vote-piercecounty For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov

Secretary of state

The state’s chief elections office is up for grabs, with Secretary of State Steve Hobbs running to keep the job he was appointed to by Gov. Jay Inslee after Republican Kim Wyman resigned last year to take an election-security post in the Biden administration.

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, a longtime election administrator, has filed as a nonpartisan candidate for the position. Republicans who filed include state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley; former state Sen. Mark Miloscia and Snohomish County resident Bob Hagglund. Tamborine Borrelli, a Yelm resident who has filed several lawsuits alleging, without proof, that the 2020 election was fraudulent, also filed to run as an “America First” Republican.

King County prosecutor

King County will have a new prosecutor for the first time in 15 years after longtime prosecutor Dan Satterberg announced earlier this year that he won’t seek reelection. Leesa Manion, Satterberg’s current chief of staff, is running and has the endorsement of King County Executive Dow Constantine. She’ll face Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, who served as a prosecutor for 15 yeas before being elected mayor in 2013. Ferrell has received the endorsement of the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

Seattle-area legislative races

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle is retiring after 14 years in the Legislature representing Belltown, South Lake Union, Queen Anne, Ballard, Magnolia and Greenwood. Running to replace him is state Rep. Noel Frame and Kate Martin, an activist and multitime candidate for Seattle mayor and City Council.

Five candidates, all Democrats, filed to fill Frame’s seat in the 36th Legislative District: Waylon Robert, Julia Reed, Nicole Gomez, Jeff Manson and Elizabeth Tyler Crone.

State Sen. David Frockt, who’s represented northeast Seattle in the Legislature since 2010, is also not seeking reelection. Vying to replace him are state Rep. Javier Valdez, Matthew Gross, Alex Tsimerman and Bevin McLeod.

Five candidates, all Democrats, are vying to fill Valdez’s House seat in the 46th District: Nancy Connolly, Melissa Taylor, Nina Martinez, Darya Farivar and Lelach Rave.

State Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley opted not to run for a second term in the 37th District representing the Central District and Rainier Valley. Four candidates, all Democrats, are seeking the seat: Chipalo Street, Andrew Ashiofu, Emijah Smith and Nimco Bulale.

State Rep. Eileen Cody is not seeking reelection. Candidates vying for the 34th District seat are: Emily Alvarado, Leah Griffin and Jolie Lansdowne, all Democrats.

In the 31st Legislative District, former state GOP Chairman Chris Vance is running as a nonpartisan candidate against state Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn. Also filing as an independent was Clifford Knopik, a computer scientist.

Ballots will be mailed to voters starting July 13. Primary election ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 2.