Seattle voters will decide who will become the next mayor of our city, who will serve in two citywide council seats and who will become the next city attorney in the Nov. 2 general election.

Ballots were sent to registered voters Oct. 13. They must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 2, or deposited in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Nov. 2. Postage is not required.

There are several ways to return your ballot: by mail, at a ballot drop box or at an accessible voting site if you need assistance.

Here’s what you need to know about the Nov. 2 general election in the Seattle area.

As the city grapples with issues related to public safety, homelessness and housing, both candidates for Seattle mayor, Bruce Harrell and M. Lorena González, have served recently on the City Council, which means they have extensive and overlapping records for voters to comb through. Here’s where the two mayoral candidates stand on the hottest issues.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, running for a fourth term, is facing a challenge from a fellow Democrat, state Sen. Joe Nguyen of West Seattle.

Two citywide Seattle City Council seats are up for election this year, with incumbent Teresa Mosqueda facing Kenneth Wilson, an engineer, in Position 8. Nikkita Oliver, an activist and attorney, faces Sara Nelson, co-founder of Fremont Brewing, for Position 9.

Voters face a stark choice in the race for city attorney, between Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, who has tweeted hatred of police and cheered property destruction, and Ann Davison, who publicly disavowed the Democratic Party last year and ran for lieutenant governor on the Republican ticket.

There are five seats up for grabs on the Metropolitan King County Council. Longtime Councilmember Kathy Lambert, who was recently stripped of her leadership roles on the council after her campaign sent out offensive mailers, faces a difficult reelection campaign against newcomer Sarah Perry. Incumbents Reagan Dunn and Dave Upthegrove could also be looking at close races, facing challengers Kim-Khanh Van and Shukri Olow, respectively.

