The New Year’s fireworks show at the Space Needle has been delayed — at least for a couple hours — after organizers made a last-minute call to push the scheduled midnight event to 2 a.m. Wednesday because of high winds in the Seattle area.

The countdown to midnight led to a laser show, as officials determined that was all they could safely allow as 2020 kicked off. The display revved up for the post-midnight revelers. Music blared, pulsing, colored lights shot up and down the Space Needle and into the sky.

But fireworks? Not yet, officials said.

As KING 5 — which was to broadcast the fireworks live — had to content itself with airing the laser display, the Space Needle Twitter account explained the situation this way: “We will attempt to proceed with the fireworks display at 2:00am on January 1, if the winds subside to a sustained speed of less than 25mph and with gusts at speeds less than 30mph.”

So even 2 a.m. is iffy.

The Seattle Fire Department’s fire marshal, pyrotechnicians and event organizers monitored wind conditions throughout the day to determine if the show would be pushed to 2 a.m. or 7 p.m. Wednesday, Seattle Center spokeswoman Deborah Daoust said earlier Tuesday.

Ultimately, the call was made to hold off, as winds at the top of the Needle were registering at more than 25 mph, according to KING 5.