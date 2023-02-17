Deputies seized more than 200 rabbits from a Puyallup home on Thursday after an investigation into the care of the animals.

Ninty-five rabbits were found in two sheds in the backyard of the property, and the rest of the rabbits were inside the home in several cages, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Staff with the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County examined the rabbits, varying in age, onsite before taking them back to the Humane Society for further examination.

“We’ve been working around the clock to prepare for all the care these rabbits will need and we need the community’s help,” said the Humane Society’s chief veterinary officer Jennifer Bennett.

Animal Control Makes Largest Seizure Ever. 246 rabbits found during a search warrant for an animal cruelty case.



The sheriff’s department said Thursday’s seizure resulted in the largest number of animals rescued in a single day since the animal control unit started in 2005. The unit previously rescued 140 cats, which took several days since the cats had to be trapped.

The Humane Society said it has limited space and resources and is asking the public to temporarily host the rabbits. No previous rabbit care experience is necessary, and the shelter will provide information and supplies.

The Humane Society is also looking for donations of approved items. For a full list of food, toys and supplies, visit st.news/rabbitdonate. For those interested in fostering a rescued rabbit, visit st.news/rabbitfoster.