Witnesses saw the SUV hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South near South Graham Street, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter. The pedestrian appeared to walk against a crossing signal.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after he was struck by an SUV, according to information released on the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) blotter website.

Around 7 p.m., witnesses saw the SUV hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South near South Graham Street, the SPD blotter says.

Traffic-collision investigators don’t believe the 17-year-old driver of the SUV was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

The pedestrian appeared to walk against a crossing signal, according to the blotter.