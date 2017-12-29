From the Womxn's March to Bertha's breakthrough to Mayor Murray's resignation, 2017 was an enormous year in news for the Seattle area, not to mention the nation. As we flip the calendar to 2018, here's a look at 20 impactful stories from the past year

What a year.

To celebrate the new year, we’re taking a look back at 20 of the most significant stories from 2017. Our picks, recommended by editors around the newsroom, are below.

This is not a definitive list of the biggest local stories of the year – we of course had a presidential inauguration, court battles over travel bans, North Korean missile tests, controversy at the Evergreen State College, the election of Seattle’s first female mayor in nearly 100 years, the ongoing #MeToo movement, progress on the Boeing 797, renovations at the Space Needle, a highly anticipated Apple Cup and much more. We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below about the year’s biggest stories.

The list below is a selection of the most impactful and memorable stories of 2017.

All right, on with the show.

Jan. 7

Did you know the secretary of defense is from the Tri-Cities? Before President Trump took office, we peeked into Mattis’ life in Richland, Washington, where he listed a modest wood-framed house — built by the government for Hanford workers — as his residence. He would serve on the board of a food bank, stop by the VFW and, in 2016, he reported for jury duty.

What is believed to be the largest political demonstration in Seattle history marched from Judkins Park to Seattle Center, at times filling the entire 3.5 mile route. (Lauren Frohne and Danny Gawlowski / The Seattle Times)

Jan. 21

Seattle history was made as more than 100,000 people marched through the streets Jan. 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration, to stand up for women’s rights. The record protest for the Womxn’s March on Seattle far surpassed previous demonstrations in the city.

Feb. 10

After enduring years of painful headaches and injuries, Talia Goldenberg — a lively, uninhibited artist — was ready for surgery at to help stabilize her flexible spine. At Swedish’s premier neurosurgery hub, internal records and interviews with staff revealed an array of warnings about patient safety amid concerns about retribution from a star surgeon in charge.

View the entire Quantity of Care investigative series

March 29

A University of Washington professor started studying social networks to help people respond to disasters. But she got dragged down a rabbit hole of twitter-boosted conspiracy theories, and ended up mapping our political moment.

April 15

After breaking through April 4, cutting machine Bertha was removed, and then road decks, walls, lights and fireproofing quickly began taking shape inside the new Highway 99 tunnel under Seattle. The 9,270-foot dig ranks among the trickiest megaprojects in history.

Where does our waste water go and how is it treated? What happened to the treatment plant during the epic flood earlier this year? Here’s what you need to know about the West Point Treatment Plant. (Lauren Frohne & Lynda Mapes / The Seattle Times)

April 28

It was a disaster years in the making. A cascade of errors led to catastrophe at King County’s workhorse wastewater plant during a torrential storm Feb. 9. It was one of biggest infrastructure catastrophes in regional history, and it was sheer luck that no one was seriously injured or killed.

Pacific NW magazine invited residents of several homeless encampments in Seattle to share their personal stories. (Lauren Frohne, Corinne Chin & Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

May 4

Pacific NW magazine invited residents of several homeless encampments in Seattle to share their personal stories, life lessons, frustrations and dreams based on their experiences living without permanent shelter. The resulting journal features their handwritten remarks, accompanied by black-and-white portraits that each person helped create. Later in the year, The Times launched Project Homeless, an initiative to examine the complex issues around homelessness.

May 18

“Chris Cornell painted in song the darkness and beauty of life in Seattle,” said Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready. Cornell died in May at the age of 52.

June 8

Washington has become a portal for people seeking asylum in Canada, where they feel they’ll be more welcome than in Donald Trump’s United States.

June 27

Seattle police had won praise for their crisis-intervention training and results. Why did their encounter with Charleena Lyles, a young mother with mental-health problems, turn deadly in June?

June 26

At 110 years old, the Pike Place Market has survived and thrived. It still pulls on the emotions of Seattleites of all stripes. Now, a new project is mingling with the old magic on the Market’s northern side.

July 22

Laws aimed at creating some stability in the lives of homeless students are being misused in some Seattle high schools to sidestep academic and anti-recruitment rules. Coaches, former players and several school district officials say adults are teaching students how to gain homeless status but offering little support when the season is over.

July 26

Local tech workers used computer skills to help create websites where men would promote and rate South Korean prostitutes working in upscale Bellevue apartments. The escalation of activity led a prosecutor to conclude that a group of “sex buyers” had become an organized criminal enterprise.

Aug. 20

Awe is a powerful emotion that can make people feel more generous, creative, helpful and connected to something bigger than themselves. The total solar eclipse in August delivered a big dose of the emotion.

Sept. 12

For five months, Murray rejected calls for his resignation amid allegations he sexually abused teens decades before entering politics. But he couldn’t withstand a devastating new allegation from within his own family.

Oct. 12

Seattle’s heat wave and the hazy, smoky air this past summer were due to an unusual phenomenon: The typical Pacific Ocean breezes weren’t blowing.

Oct. 12

A remote wildlife camera in Oregon led officers to the suspects. Then texts, videos and social-media posts on the suspects’ phones led the officers into the forest. (Note: Some people may find images disturbing.)

Nov. 9

Many in Pacific County thought President Trump would take away “drug dealers, criminals, rapists” with his immigration crackdown. They were shocked to see who started to go missing.

Nov. 9

A review of some of the bids to woo Amazon’s second headquarters to other cities and states shows it’s not all about the money. In some cases, democracy itself is a bargaining chip.

Dec. 24

The Amtrak train derailment was horrific, especially for passengers and their families. But it was also a story of courage by those passengers, along with witnesses and emergency responders. Here’s an inside view of what happened on Dec. 18.

