King County prosecutors charged two young men and a teen Friday for a fatal shooting in Tukwila last November as they allegedly tried to steal a car in the parking garage of Southcenter Mall.

Christopher Ruvalcaba, 20; Joe Aguilera, 18; and Kevin Bautista, 16, were charged with second-degree murder for the death of Christopher Wesolowicz, according to court documents. They were also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, according to the documents.

Under state law, 16- and 17-year-olds are automatically charged in adult court if facing murder charges.

The court set bail for each at $2 million. According to prosecutors, the arrest of the trio coincided with the end of a shooting spree throughout South King County.

On Nov. 18, Tukwila police officers responded to a shooting in a parking garage and found Wesolowicz with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officials attempted life-saving methods but Wesolowicz died from his injuries.

Ruvalcaba, Aguilera and Bautista allegedly drove a stolen white Hyundai to Southcenter Mall on Nov. 18 and broke into a gray Hyundai with the intent to steal it, according to probable cause documents.

The Hyundai belonged to Wesolowicz, who was 30 to 40 feet away when he pressed his key fob to unlock his car and saw the trio breaking into his car then jump back into the white car, according to court documents.

Wesolowicz ran towards them, jumping on the white Hyundai’s hood as the trio tried to flee, documents say.

Wesolowicz then bounced off the car and Ruvalcaba and Aguilera fired guns hitting him four times, according to probable cause documents.

A bullet hit Wesolowicz’s wife in the hand who was with him at the time, documents say. She called 911 to report the shooting.

The trio then fled from the area.

Three hours after the shooting, police found the suspect’s car abandoned about four miles from the garage near the Copper Ridge Apartments, documents say.

Two sets of shell casings were retrieved from the suspect’s car and entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. One of the sets of casings submitted corresponded to two shooting cases under investigation, according to court documents.

The firearm was captured in Snapchat and Instagram videos of both Rubalcava and Aguilera, according to probable cause documents.

Two other casings tested were from a different firearm matching three other shootings still under investigation, documents say. The two firearms Rubalcava and Aguilera used were found to match in a total of five separate shootings, according to probable cause documents.

Text messages show Bautista and Ruvalcaba corresponding about the fatal shooting on Nov. 18, court documents say. The trio was also captured on surveillance footage in the garage and leaving Southcenter Mall.

Cell phone location data and messages show the three suspects were together during the afternoon of the shooting, documents say.

SWAT teams from three different agencies assisted detectives in serving arrest warrants on May 17 for Ruvalcaba, Aguilera and Bautista.

None had been assigned lawyers as of Friday evening.