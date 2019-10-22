A 2-year-old girl who was run over by a neighbor in an Everett driveway last week died of her injuries, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

The girl was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition Friday after being hit by a vehicle around 4:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast, according to Everett police. She died at the hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The driver stayed at the scene and told police he was turning a corner on the driveway and didn’t see the child, police said. At this point in the investigation, police do not suspect any criminal actions, said police spokesman Aaron Snell.

The medical examiner’s office identified the girl as Zoe Nadykto.