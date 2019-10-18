A 2-year-old girl was critically injured after being run over by a driver in an Everett driveway Friday afternoon, according to Everett Police.

Officers were called to the 10700 block of 7th Avenue Southeast around 4:40 p.m. They found the girl had been run over by a neighbor, who stayed at the scene, according to a statement from police.

The girl was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition, according to the statement.

The driver told detectives he was turning a corner on the driveway and didn’t see the child, according to the statement. Police do not believe the driver was impaired.