Three Puget Sound Energy workers were injured Friday morning when a natural-gas line ignited while they were working to secure it in North Seattle.
Firefighters responded to reports of a natural-gas leak in the 10300 block of Midvale Avenue North around 10:30 a.m., the fire department said. A gas line ignited, setting off high flames. The gas was allowed to continue burning, as it’s the safest way to mitigate the hazard, the fire department said.
The fire finally went out about 12:10 p.m.
The injured workers were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution. They were expected to be allowed to return home soon after firefighters conduct air monitoring.
This post will be updated.
