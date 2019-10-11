Two Puget Sound Energy workers were injured Friday morning when a natural-gas line ignited while they were working to secure it in North Seattle.

Anyone who is between North Northgate Way and North 101st Street and Aurora Avenue North and Stone Avenue North should evacuate the area, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a natural-gas leak in the 10300 block of Midvale Avenue North around 10:30 a.m., the fire department said. A gas line ignited, setting off high flames. The gas will continue burning, as it’s the safest way to mitigate the hazard, the fire department said.

Midvale Ave. N.: while PSE was working to secure the gas line, an ignition occurred. Allowing the gas to continue burning is safest way to mitigate the hazard. pic.twitter.com/0Fa7cazykM — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 11, 2019

The injured workers were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

