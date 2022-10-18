PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Portland, Oregon, officials said.

Shots were fired near Jefferson High School in north Portland around 4 p.m. after school was dismissed, Portland Public Schools officials said.

The two students are expected to survive, District spokeswoman Marifer Sager told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Police received a report that one of the injured students suffered a wound to the leg and entered the gym shortly after the shooting, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police said officers received reports that two teens wearing face masks fled after the shooting in a car that crashed nearby. The teens then ran away, according to police.

Police haven’t said if anyone was arrested.

Jefferson High sophomore Mesert Melda told the newspaper she was in the gym when other students ran in screaming that there had been a drive-by shooting.

A teacher told the students to take shelter in the school’s audio recording room, she said.

“I was concerned for the people outside,” Melda said.