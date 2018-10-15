Nationwide Insurance is giving the dogs the Hambone Award for the most unusual insurance claim they receive during a given year.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two German shepherds from the Spokane area will receive a national award from an insurance company after they survived being trapped in a grain silo for 21 days.

Nationwide Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the most unusual insurance claim they receive during a given year.

This year’s recipients are named Zeus and Ziva and are owned by Jessica Donges of Medical Lake.

The dogs became emaciated after they entered a grain silo and couldn’t exit for three weeks.

The Spokesman-Review says Ziva lost more than 20 pounds, was treated for a gash on her leg and given medication for anxiety. Zeus lost 30 pounds and was treated for Giardia and liver issues. The two German shepherds have made a full recovery.

