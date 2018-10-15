Nationwide Insurance is giving the dogs the Hambone Award for the most unusual insurance claim they receive during a given year.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two German shepherds from the Spokane area will receive a national award from an insurance company after they survived being trapped in a grain silo for 21 days.
Nationwide Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the most unusual insurance claim they receive during a given year.
This year’s recipients are named Zeus and Ziva and are owned by Jessica Donges of Medical Lake.
The dogs became emaciated after they entered a grain silo and couldn’t exit for three weeks.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle homeless camp that allows alcohol, drug use is losing its management as tensions escalate VIEW
- ‘The Property’: A family's getaway cabin defined its dreams, until a tragic Sunday morning VIEW
- Wolf spider is autumn’s most frightening home intruder
- Canada is about to legalize cannabis; here’s what you need to know VIEW
- Meet the UW professor who just killed the death penalty | Danny Westneat
The Spokesman-Review says Ziva lost more than 20 pounds, was treated for a gash on her leg and given medication for anxiety. Zeus lost 30 pounds and was treated for Giardia and liver issues. The two German shepherds have made a full recovery.
___
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com